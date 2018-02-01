Pakistan minister, wife found dead

A senior miniter of Pakistan Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife were on Thursday found dead at their house in the port city Karachi, police said. Bijarani, a veteran leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was the Planning and Development Minister in Sindh province, the Dawn reported.

Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razzaq, who was a journalist, were found dead in their bedroom, the door to which was locked. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. He had served both in the federal and provincial governments.

