Pakistan Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigns amid violent clashes

Zahim Hamid (Source: ANI) Zahim Hamid (Source: ANI)

Pakistan’s Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Monday voluntarily stepped down following the deadly clashes across the country that claimed the lives of six and injured hundreds of others. Hamid, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bring the country “out of a state of crisis”, Radio Pakistan reported. The resignation will be accepted later in the day, according to Geo News.

The protesters had been laying siege to the capital for about three weeks, demanding the removal of Hamid for changes in a law related to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat (finality of prophethood) oath in the Elections Act 2017. They alleged the action undermined Islamic beliefs and linked it to blasphemy. The government has already amended the law and restored the original oath but the hardline clerics refused to call off the protests until the minister is sacked.

“I was not directly responsible for the introduction of the controversial amendment to the Finality of Prophethood declaration for electoral candidates,” said Hamid. “In order to restore peace in the country, I have decided to step down from my position.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hamid had also called Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss the simmering tension in the country. Hamid’s resignation comes as a part of a deal between the government and the religious groups that staged the protests. The Islamist groups have now called off the protests following Hamid’s resignation.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd