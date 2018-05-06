Pakistan interior minister shot at in suspected assassination bid: Police

Ahsan Iqbal (Photo: Wikipedia/Commons) Ahsan Iqbal (Photo: Wikipedia/Commons)

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was on Sunday shot at and injured in a suspected assassination bid after he addressed a rally in Punjab province, police said. Iqbal, 59, sustained a bullet wound on his right shoulder. He was attending a corner meeting in Narowal’s Kanjrur Tehsil when the incident occurred, the police was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, the report said. Family sources confirmed that the interior minister is being shifted to Lahore.

The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody, according to police. District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said that the attacker used a 30-bore pistol to fire at Iqbal from a distance of around 18 metres.

“One of the shooters has been arrested and (is) being interrogated by the police,” Punjab government said in a Twitter message.

Confirming the incident, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry said Iqbal was out of danger. The arrested suspect is 20-22 years old, he added.

Corner meetings become common as elections come close with politicians interacting with supporters and common people.

