Pakistan Hindu Council appeals to Supreme Court against increasing forced conversions

The Pakistan Hindu Council has approached the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the increased cases of kidnappings, forced conversions and forced marriages of teenage Hindu girls to Muslim men in Sindh. A meeting of the council in this regard was held on Sunday, a week after the forced conversion and marriage of 16-year-old Ravita Meghwadh from Tharparkar to a Muslim man in Umerkot who was double her age.

“The situation in the area from where Ravita was kidnapped is still very tense and the victim’s family is reportedly [being] forced to leave home,” a statement released by the council said.

Ravita needs to be rescued, demanded Pakistan Hindu Council patron-in-chief and MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, adding that the social crimes are on rise in Sindh. However, he mentioned that the council had never opposed to conversion to Islam if it is done willingly by the person.

“But the situation in Sindh is entirely different where the focus is only to convert kidnapped Hindu girls with the sole purpose of marrying them without their consent,” he added.

“Five thousand Pakistani Hindus are being forced to migrate every year,” said Vankwani. “Remaining a poor community, they have no other option but to keep quiet.”

