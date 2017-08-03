Latest News
  • Pakistan govt website hacked, hackers post Indian Independence Day greetings with national anthem

Pakistan govt website hacked, hackers post Indian Independence Day greetings with national anthem

According to reports, the hackers posted Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings on the website  www.pakistan.gov.pk. The website was restored after some time.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 5:42 pm
Pakistan, Pakistan government website hacked, Pak govt website, Indian national anthem, Independence day, Reportedly, the website opened with a hacker message which celebrated India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background. (Source: Twitter/@harshf1)
Related News

The official website of the government of Pakistan was on Thursday hacked by anonymous hackers, news agency PTI reported. According to reports, the hackers posted Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings on the website http://www.pakistan.gov.pk. The website was restored after some time.

Reportedly, the website opened with a hacker message which celebrated India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background.

This is the second time when a Pakistan government website has been hacked. Two months ago, almost thirty Pakistan government websites were hacked to avenge the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on spying charges.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. T
    Truth
    Aug 3, 2017 at 6:25 pm
    🇮🇳🙏🏼
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 03: Latest News