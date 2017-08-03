Pakistan govt website hacked, hackers post Indian Independence Day greetings with national anthem

Reportedly, the website opened with a hacker message which celebrated India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background. (Source: Twitter/@harshf1) Reportedly, the website opened with a hacker message which celebrated India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background. (Source: Twitter/@harshf1)

The official website of the government of Pakistan was on Thursday hacked by anonymous hackers, news agency PTI reported. According to reports, the hackers posted Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings on the website http://www.pakistan.gov.pk. The website was restored after some time.

Reportedly, the website opened with a hacker message which celebrated India’s Independence day with the national anthem playing in the background.

This is the second time when a Pakistan government website has been hacked. Two months ago, almost thirty Pakistan government websites were hacked to avenge the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on spying charges.