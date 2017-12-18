‘Pakistan govt clueless on whereabouts of country’s first flag’

Pakistan government today informed the National Assembly that it was clueless of the whereabouts of the country’s first national flag. The national flag was presented by Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan to ‘Quaid-i-Azam’ Mohammad Ali Jinnah during the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a written reply to a question by a ruling party lawmaker, the interior ministry said it was “not responsible for the protection of the first flag and was only responsible for rules regarding the flag”, the report said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Khalida Mansoor had asked about the whereabouts of the first flag of the country which was presented to Jinnah by prime minister Khan, the report said.

The national flag of Pakistan – with a green field with a white crescent moon and five-rayed star at its centre, and a vertical white stripe at the hoist side – was adopted during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.

