Pakistan govt asks court to deny clearance to 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s political party

According to Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002, organisations which act in the manner prejudicial to fundamental rights, undermine the integrity of Pakistan, promote sectarian, regional or provincial hatred, bear a name as a militant group and impart any military or paramilitary training to its members, do not qualify for registration as political party. (Source: REUTERS) According to Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002, organisations which act in the manner prejudicial to fundamental rights, undermine the integrity of Pakistan, promote sectarian, regional or provincial hatred, bear a name as a militant group and impart any military or paramilitary training to its members, do not qualify for registration as political party. (Source: REUTERS)

Pakistan government has urged a court to undermine 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed backed Milli Muslim League’s (MML) plea which seeks to register itself as a legitimate political party, reported PTI. The government further reasoned that the registration of MML would give rise to violence and extremism in Pakistani politics. Saeed had earlier confirmed that his notorious faction Jamaat-ud-Dawa shall contest the 2018 general elections under the name of MML.

The MML had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order on October 11 which had earlier denied it’s registration as a political party in Pakistan.

The interior ministry, in its written reply submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the MML’s petition, said that it was against the group’s registration as a political party as the group was actually a branch of banned groups in Pakistan. Dawn newspaper reported that the government requested the court not to consider the MML’s plea and dismiss the petition.

The ministry formed its opinion on the basis of a security agency’s report which expressed fears about the registration of the MML as a political party. “It would breed violence and extremism in politics,” read the report.

According to the ministry’s reply to the court, the MML is the offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD).

According to Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002, organisations which act in the manner prejudicial to fundamental rights, undermine the integrity of Pakistan, promote sectarian, regional or provincial hatred, bear a name as a militant group and impart any military or paramilitary training to its members, do not qualify for registration as political party.

In it’s reply to Islamabad High Court court, the interior ministry said a security agency is of the opinion that “it is difficult to believe that the MML will tread its own path, completely at variance with its mother (LeT and JuD) organisations.” The agency “recommended that since registration of such groups would breed violence and extremism in politics, such groups be avoided,” it said in the reply.

According to the reply, the LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) are facing sanctions by the United Nations, therefore, the interior ministry “furnished comments to the ECP that the registration of the MML, an offshoot of the same network of JuD/FIF (which apparent in MML as well), was not supported”.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was released on November 24 after the Pakistan government decided against keeping him in further detention. He was detained since January, 2017.

The MML had earlier contested the NA-120 seat in a bypoll. The bypoll resulted because of the disqualification of former Pakistani PM Nawaz following the Panama Papers graft case.

The candidate, Sheikh Yaqub, had secured 6,000 votes. Yaqub was on the the US Treasury sanctions list in 2012. The list comprised of leaders of terrorist organisations.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd