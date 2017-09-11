Pakistan: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to discuss Donald Trump’s new Afghan policy with Iranian leaders

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is visiting Iran to hold talks with the country’s leadership on the regional situation in the wake of a new policy unveiled by US President Donald Trump for Afghanistan.

Trump while announcing his policy for South Asia and Afghanistan had accused Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists. Pakistan is upset over the allegations. Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Asif will meet Iranian President and Foreign Minister during the visit.

The spokesperson said matters of mutual interests and regional situation will be discussed during the meetings. He said law and order situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed. Asif is accompanied by National Security Advisor Naseer Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The foreign minister earlier visited China and discussed the new US policy with counterpart Wang Yi. He is also expected to visit Turkey and Russia as part of efforts to garner support for the country which is facing mounting international pressure to act against the terror groups.

