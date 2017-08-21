Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar files review petition against Panamagate verdict

Ishaq Dar (Source: File photo) Ishaq Dar (Source: File photo)

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict in the Panama Papers case, questioning the JIT (joint investigation team) report which was the basis of the reference filed against him, Dawn has reported. Dar claimed that the JIT report was “spurious” as he filed the petition just a day before he has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before it for an investigation into his assets and funds.

In his petition, Dar, according to the Dawn report, has claimed that the Supreme Court’s ruling on April 20 did not provide any grounds to the JIT to probe his assets. He said the investigation team “self-evidently exceeded its mandate by opining on whether or not the petitioner’s assets were disproportionate to his known income”.

Dar, in his petition, has admitted that his wealth did rise between 2008-09 but he attributed it to six years of foreign income and claims he had already presented the records of his income to the JIT. He also said his assets have been evaluated by the court between 1993 and 2009, and that their worth increased from Rs 9 million to Rs 831 million. However, the court has not taken into account that in the next seven years after 2009, the worth of his assets had decreased by Rs 544 million, he added in his petition.

Ishaq Dar also raised objections over the ruling passed by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, as he questioned the involvement of five judges in passing a verdict when only three presided over the JIT’s proceedings.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Panama Papers case, had ordered the National Accountability Bureau to open references against Dar and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family. Earlier, on August 15, Sharif had also filed three review petitions in the Supreme Court and appealed for the stay and further implementation of the verdict.

