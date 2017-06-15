Pakistan doctors’ strike: Several detained as police baton-charge protesters outside Peshawar hospital

On Tuesday, police baton-charged the protesting doctors after they tried to walk past police officers which resulted in a heated argument. (Dawn News screengrab) On Tuesday, police baton-charged the protesting doctors after they tried to walk past police officers which resulted in a heated argument. (Dawn News screengrab)

Demonstrators in Pakistan’s Peshawar were baton-charged by police on Tuesday as the Young Doctors Association (YDA) protested at the Hayatabad Medical Complex , GeoNews reported. The doctors, who had demanded the closing down of several wards of the hospital including the out-patient department, were stopped by the police who were deployed heavily outside the wards to control the situation.

According to news daily The Nation, protests began after doctors demanded monetary compensation for three doctors killed in separate incidents. Two of the doctors, Murtaza and Faisal, were killed in a gas leakage incident whereas the third, Dawood was killed in an incident of firing.

On Tuesday, police baton-charged the protesting doctors after they tried to walk past police officers which resulted in a heated argument. According to GeoNews, over the last few months, section 144 has been imposed in the area, with five suspects being taken into custody as a result.

Some of the protesters have defended their “constitutional right” to protest and said that if former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan can protest, they should be able to as well.

“If Imran Khan can protest in the Red Zone [in Islamabad] then why can’t the doctors protest at the hospital’s lawn?” YDA President Dr Gulab Noor Afridi was quoted as saying while addressing mediapersons. He also reportedly said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was worse than the ‘Gullu Butts’ of Lahore

Previously, the YDA have reportedly protested outside Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

Among their demands, the doctors have reportedly said that they want no political interference in the hospital management, security for doctors along with time-scale promotion and professional allowance.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd