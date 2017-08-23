Pakistan denies US charge of it providing ‘safe haven to terrorists,’ blames Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry. (File Photo) Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry. (File Photo)

Denying charges hurled by US President Donald Trump on Pakistan to be a “safe haven for terrorist organisations,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that there are no safe havens for terrorists in the country. The Ambassador instead blamed Afghanistan for the problems in the region. Aizaz said that the instability in Afghanistan has caused problems for Pakistan and that peace and stability in the neighbouring country is in favour of Pakistan.

Reacting to Trump’s statement that Pakistan has much to gain from America’s efforts in Afghanistan and a lot to loose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists, Ahmad said that Pakistan desires to maintain a constructive dialogue with the US in order to maintain peace in the region. The Pakistani Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment in continuing counter terrorism activities in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the lines of Trump’s rhetoric issued stern warning to Pakistan to crackdown on militants and terrorists in the country or risk losing the status of a US non-NATO ally. Tillerson said, “We stand ready to help Pakistan address terrorist organisations inside of their country, but they must adopt a different approach themselves. Pakistan and the US historically had very good relationships. But over the last few years, there’s been a real erosion in the confidence between our two governments. There’s been an erosion in trust because we have witnessed terrorist organisations being given safe haven inside of Pakistan to plan and carry out attacks against US servicemen, US officials and disrupting peace efforts inside of Afghanistan.”

Donald Trump while unveiling his renewed strategy to ‘win’ the war in Afghanistan had blamed Pakistan for the continuous instability in the region by giving suitable conditions for terrorist organisations to grow and operate on its soil. Trump on Tuesday cleared the air around his strategy and vowed to maintain US troops on Afghan soil without releasing figures of deployment in the future.

