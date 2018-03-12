Pakistan: Dance performances by students in schools banned in Punjab province

The ban extends to performances on occasions of prize distribution, parents’ day, teachers’ day and other events, an official said. (Representational) The ban extends to performances on occasions of prize distribution, parents’ day, teachers’ day and other events, an official said. (Representational)

Pakistan’s Punjab province has banned dance performances by students at any function organised in private and government schools with the government warning that any violation may lead to the suspension of the institution’s licence, a media report said on Monday.

The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) imposed the ban after it received complaints that children were being made to dance on Pakistani and Indian songs at school events, a top PSED official was quoted as saying by the DawnNewsTV.

The ban extends to performances on occasions of prize distribution, parents’ day, teachers’ day and other events, PSED Chief Executive Officer Zahid Bashir Goraya said.

Following reports of an increase in cases of sexual abuse of children, some critics were of the opinion that making kids dance leads to their sexualisation, the report said. The license of those schools which allows or forces children to dance at any event would be suspended by the education department, Goraya warned.

