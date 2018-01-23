Pakistan Court orders NAB to present more witnesses against Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s anti-graft court Tuesday ordered accountability bureau to present more witnesses against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the corruption cases spiralling from the Panama Papers scandal. This comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a supplementary case against the three-time prime minister and his family over properties in London.

Sharif, 68, arrived in the NAB court – his 14th appearance – in Islamabad, which is conducting hearing in the three cases against him and his family. He was accompanied by daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar, who are co-accused in one of the three cases.

During the hearing, at least two more witnesses produced by the NAB recorded their statements. The third witness could not record his statement today. The hearing was then adjourned until January 30 and the court ordered the NAB to present more witnesses, Geo News reported.

The cases were launched on September 8 following the Supreme Court verdict of July 28 that disqualified Sharif as prime minister and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for institution of cases against him. The three cases against him pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, several companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London’s Avenfield properties.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their overseas properties. The political future of Sharif, who leads the country’s most powerful political family and the ruling PML-N party, has been hanging in balance since then. If convicted, Sharif can be jailed.

