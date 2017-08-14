Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day

People buy flags to celebrate Pakistan’s independence day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, August 13, 2017. The nation will celebrate their 70th Independence Day on Monday, having gained its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. (Source: AP Photo) People buy flags to celebrate Pakistan’s independence day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, August 13, 2017. The nation will celebrate their 70th Independence Day on Monday, having gained its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. (Source: AP Photo)

Pakistan today hoisted the largest flag in the its history at Attari-Wagah border near Lahore to mark the country’s 70th Independence Day. Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa hoisted the flag at the border at 12 in the midnight, kicking off the festivities of Independence Day across the country. The flag is also reported to be the highest one in South Asia and the 8th highest in the world.

Made in Pakistan, it is 400-feet high and 120 feet by 80 feet in size. Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Bajwa said: “Some 77 years ago, Pakistan resolution was passed in the same city (Lahore). Pakistan came into being on the night of 27th Ramadan – it was a blessed night.

“Today, the country is progressing on the path of the law and the constitution. All institutions are working properly. We will make Pakistan the country of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.”

Bajwa further said, “We have rendered many sacrifices -we will never forget our martyrs. We will execute each and every terrorist in Pakistan. I want to tell our enemies, whether they are in the east or in the west, that your bullets will end but not the chests of our jawans [soldiers].”

Acknowledging Pakistan’s internal and external challenges Gen. Bajwa said, “I assure you that we will never let you down. Any power that will aim to weaken Pakistan, the Army and all other institutions will foil their attempts.” Other speakers also paid rich tributes to those killed during migration to Pakistan.

