Pakistan blast: Five dead in Sindh cement factory as squad tries to defuse bomb

The Counter Terrorism department of Sindh police said it had arrested Muhammad Abdullah Majid and Adnan Ahmad — who were involved in sectarian murders and were planning to carry out more attacks during the upcoming month of Muharram. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons) The Counter Terrorism department of Sindh police said it had arrested Muhammad Abdullah Majid and Adnan Ahmad — who were involved in sectarian murders and were planning to carry out more attacks during the upcoming month of Muharram. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Atleast five persons, including two security officials, were killed and eight others injured when an explosive device went off while being defused at a cement factory in the Sindh province today. DIG, Sukkur, Akbar Malhi said that the explosive device was found in the warehouse of the cement factory in Rohri area during a search operation ahead of Muharram.

“The explosion took place in the warehouse of the factory when the security and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel were trying to defuse it and five persons were killed. It include two BDS officials, two paramilitary rangers and the factory’s civilian worker,” he told reporters.

The explosion was so strong that eight other people, including Rangers officials, were also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the DIG said. Malhi said that search operations were being carried out in different parts of the province as a preventive measure ahead of Muharram.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, police claimed to have arrested two militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The Counter Terrorism department of Sindh police said it had arrested Muhammad Abdullah Majid and Adnan Ahmad — who were involved in sectarian murders and were planning to carry out more attacks during the upcoming month of Muharram.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App