Pakistan bans social studies books for showing Kashmir as part of India

All the district executive officers of the province have been directed to confiscate all these books from the warehouse of the private schools. (Source: Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board facebook page) All the district executive officers of the province have been directed to confiscate all these books from the warehouse of the private schools. (Source: Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board facebook page)

Pakistan has banned social studies books in private schools in Punjab province for showing Kashmir as a part of India in the map of Pakistan printed on them. “The books on social studies for Grade II, IV, V, VII and VIII have controversial/objectionable contents, especially with reference to the map of Pakistan showing Kashmir part of India,” said a notification by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

The PCTB, which is a government body, also lodged a complaint with Lahore police for registration of a criminal case against the administration of the private schools and publishers of the books for committing a ‘grave mistake’.

To stop such mistakes in the future, the board says, “No person shall, except with the prior approval of the board, print, publish, sell or prescribe in an institution any textbook or supplementary material.”

All the district executive officers of the province have been directed to confiscate all these books from the warehouse of the private schools.

PCTB Managing Director Abdul Qayyum issued a notification on Thursday banning the books on social studies in private schools across the Punjab province with immediate effect.

The notification also states that the board shall not approve printing, publication or sale in an institution of any textbook or supplementary material which contains anything repugnant to the injunctions of Islam or contrary to the integrity, defence or security of Pakistan or any part of Pakistan, public order or morality.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App