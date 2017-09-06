Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with Afghanistan: Foreign Minister Asif

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday assured his Afghanistan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process to bring peace and stability in the war-torn nation. Talking to Rabbani over telephone, Asif said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Afghanistan.

Asif “underlined Pakistan’s support for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process for bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the Foreign office said. He said Pakistan is prepared to work with Afghanistan in all fields including political, economic, trade and transit, security, and others fields for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to remain engaged for building closer cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York later this month.

