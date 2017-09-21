Pakistan Army chief Javed Bajwa discusses ways to achieve peace with Afghan envoy

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo)

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Omar Zakhilwal, met Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed ways to achieve peace and stability. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been tense for months. The two sides accuse each other of turning a blind eye towards certain militant outfits.

The meeting between Zakhilwal and Bajwa came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his UN General Assembly address sought dialogue with Pakistan to build strained ties and address raging militancy. Army said in statement that the envoy met General Bajwa yesterday and held “detailed discussion on host of issues including steps helpful for peace and stability for both nations.”

“Issues of mutual interest including security situation were discussed. The gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction,” it said. It, however, did not elaborate the steps that helped improvement in bilateral ties.

