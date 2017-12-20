Pakistan Army Chief extends support to Hafiz Saeed, says JuD Chief can ‘take up Kashmir issue’

Hafiz Saeed attends Friday Prayers in Lahore soon after his release. (Source: REUTERS/File) Hafiz Saeed attends Friday Prayers in Lahore soon after his release. (Source: REUTERS/File)

Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed can play an ‘active role’ to resolve the Kashmir conflict, as every other citizen of Pakistan, reports ANI.

Speaking at ‘in-camera session’ of the Senate Committee of the Whole in Islamabad, Bajwa while speaking on topics like counter-terrorism operations and foreign policy, said, “Like every other Pakistani, Saeed can also take up the Kashmir cause.” His statement comes days after former Pakistan President and military dictator Pervez Musharraf called LeT and JuD ‘patriotic’and expressed his willingness to forge an alliance with them for the “safety and security” of Pakistan.

Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a UN-designated terrorist, carries a USD 10 million bounty on his head. His JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The United States had also recently raised its reservations about Saeed running for office in 2018.

“Saeed, who was released by Pakistan from house arrest last November resulting in angry reaction from the US, was the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attacks and is leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” PTI quoted State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying.

The United States had also strongly condemned his release and had called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution. Warning that the release can have an impact on the bilateral ties between the two countries, the White House had asked Pakistan to immediately re-arrest and prosecute the Mumbai attack mastermind.

