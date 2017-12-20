Pakistan Army Chief extends support to Hafiz Saeed, says JuD Chief can ‘take up Kashmir issue’

Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed can play an ‘active role’ to resolve the Kashmir conflict, as every other citizen of Pakistan, reports ANI.
Speaking at ‘in-camera session’ of the Senate Committee of the Whole in Islamabad, Bajwa while speaking on topics like counter-terrorism operations and foreign policy, said, “Like every other Pakistani, Saeed can also take up the Kashmir cause.” His statement comes days after former Pakistan President and military dictator Pervez Musharraf called LeT and JuD ‘patriotic’and expressed his willingness to forge an alliance with them for the “safety and security” of Pakistan.
Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a UN-designated terrorist, carries a USD 10 million bounty on his head. His JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The United States had also recently raised its reservations about Saeed running for office in 2018.
“Saeed, who was released by Pakistan from house arrest last November resulting in angry reaction from the US, was the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attacks and is leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” PTI quoted State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying.
The United States had also strongly condemned his release and had called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution. Warning that the release can have an impact on the bilateral ties between the two countries, the White House had asked Pakistan to immediately re-arrest and prosecute the Mumbai attack mastermind.
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:55 pmAnd our ex PM, Congress stooges, Pakistan enrolled Journalists, Communists, Mao Nihilists, Islam Centred Parties, Christian Conversion Groups still believe that Pakistan is our friend.Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:46 pmThis again shows talks with Pakistan is futile. We can not rely on Pakistan or it's former master U.S.A. for any of our future endeavors. We must invest more and more on education and sustainable development of our country in own self interest.Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:31 pmPorki jihadis are a creation of the army. So why is the statement news?Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:25 pmNostalgic, Pakistan again surrendered to terrorists and shown its inadequacy to handle Pakistan. Bajwa saheb its not Afghanistan, where mujhideen can be funded by American to break Soviet union, Pakistan shouldn't dig it grave, for world fraternity to raise finger. World knows Pakistan support terrorism and safe haven for it, what's the reason to prove it by commenting irresponsibly and making Pakistan more weaker. Make Pakistan as much strong as you can, the day you feel fullfilled, just give us nod to challenge. We will be ready on battlefield to answer you, with more fatal answer.Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:15 pmGujjarrrrrr...Reply
