Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during training mission

By: PTI | Lahore | Published:August 17, 2017 2:50 pm
A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed on Thursday while on a routine training mission in the country’s Punjab province, the second such crash within a week. The Chinese-made fighter jet crashed in Sargodha district some 200-km from Lahore when the pilot lost control. The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft. According to PAF’s statement: “Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F7-PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Sargodha. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. No loss of civilian life and property has been reported on the ground.”

It said a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

