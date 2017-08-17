Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during training mission

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed on Thursday while on a routine training mission in the country’s Punjab province, the second such crash within a week. The Chinese-made fighter jet crashed in Sargodha district some 200-km from Lahore when the pilot lost control. The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft. According to PAF’s statement: “Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F7-PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Sargodha. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. No loss of civilian life and property has been reported on the ground.”

It said a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

On August 10, a PAF fighter jet crashed near Mianwali some 350-km from Lahore after its take off leading to the death of the pilot.

According to reports, about 10 or 11 F7-PGs/FT-7PGs (aircraft) have been lost during their 15 years in service.

The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

