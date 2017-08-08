Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together to fight terror: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan and Afghanistan will work together to defeat terrorism and ensure security and stability in the region, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called Abbasi yesterday congratulated him on his election as the premier.

The Prime Minister Office in a statement said Abbasi thanked the president and said that terrorism is a common threat for both the countries and both countries need to fight it together. “We will work with Afghanistan for security and stability in the region,” Abbasi said, adding that terrorism was a common enemy and “we will work together to eliminate this menace from the region”.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve the economic condition in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Afghan leader expressed satisfaction over the smooth transition and said that it was good for democracy of Pakistan, the statement said.

It was first high level call between the two leaders since Abbasi took office. The last known contact between top leadership was made when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Ghani met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana about two months ago.

