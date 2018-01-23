Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to attend World Economic Forum from tomorrow

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo) Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo)

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from on Wednesday where he will project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade. The prime minister will participate in a number of important events and hold bilateral meetings with key world leaders and CEOs of 15 leading multinational organisations from the US, Europe, China and Japan.

During his two-day stay, Abbasi will interact with heads of states and governments in a special session of the Informal Group of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL). He will also participate in a WEF session titled ‘the Belt and Road Impact’ tomorrow, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Pakistan is part of China’s high-profile Belt and Road initiative, which focuses on improving connectivity and cooperation among Asian countries, Africa, China and Europe.

Abbasi is attending the forum on the invitation of WEF founder and executive Chairman Klaus Schwab. “Participation of the Prime Minister in WEF Annual Meeting 2018 provides an opportunity to project Pakistan as prime destination of business, investment and trade,” the Foreign Office said. It said he will showcase Pakistan’s upward economic trajectory and its huge potential and will provide the opportunity to meet a number of world leaders in an informal setting and share views on different issues.

Pakistan is facing mounting pressure from the US to take action against against terror groups and dismantle their safe havens. US President Donald Trump has accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to it.

