Pak has done ‘best and maximum’ in fight against terrorism: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan's army Chief Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan has done it’s “best and maximum” in the fight against terrorism and it is now time for other “stakeholders” especially Afghanistan to do more, the Army chief has asserted days after devastating twin blasts in a market in Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district. Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who chaired a high- level meeting in Rawalpindi last night to review the security situation, said Pakistan has sacrificed a lot in the fight against terrorism since 9/11 but “unfortunately our sacrifices against terrorism are not well acknowledged”.

“Pakistan has done its best and maximum in the fight against terrorism. It is time now for other stakeholders, especially Afghanistan, to do more,” he said. Pakistan army in an overnight statement blamed “the RAW’s network in Afghanistan” for the recent terror attacks in the country.

“The COAS was briefed in detail about the recent incidents and their manifest linkages with terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan operating under the patronage of NDS (Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security) and the RAW (Research and Analysis Wing),” the army said.

He said that Pakistan will not allow its land “to be used against any other country”. Meanwhile, the death toll in the devastating twin blasts that tore through a market crowded with people shopping for Eid in minority Shia-dominated Parachinar area of Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district rose to 67. The blasts on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid.

