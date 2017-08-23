Pak Army chief wish Kulsoom Nawaz speedy recovery

FILE – In Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000 file photo, Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks to reporters in The former first lady, in her mid-60s, is suffering from throat cancer which is still in early stage and considered curable. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash,file) FILE – In Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000 file photo, Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks to reporters in The former first lady, in her mid-60s, is suffering from throat cancer which is still in early stage and considered curable. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash,file)

Pakistan’s Army chief today called ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about the health of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

A top aide of Sharif yesterday confirmed that his wife is diagnosed with throat cancer and is receiving treatment in London.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a telephone call to Nawaz Sharif and inquired after the health of his wife.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor confirmed on social media that General Bajwa had telephonic conversation with Sharif.

“(The) COAS made a tel call to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Expressed his best wishes and prayers for health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif,” Ghafoor tweeted.

It was the first known interaction between the army chief and the former prime minister since he was ousted.

Bajwa was appointed as army chief by Sharif last year and has declared his support for the supremacy of the country’s Constitution.

The former first lady, in her mid-60s, is suffering from throat cancer which is still in early stage and considered curable.

Kulsoom had filed nomination papers for NA-120 in Lahore after the seat fell vacant following Sharif’s disqualification to hold any office by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case.

She faced tough competition from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid who also challenged her eligibility.

After the news of Kulsoom having cancer, PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders wished her an early recovery.

“I wish her the best as she fights this disease and pray she wins her battle against cancer,” Khan tweeted.

