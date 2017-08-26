Over 10,000 transgender people in Pakistan: Census

Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) included separate codes for disabled and transgender people in the census on the order of the Supreme Court. (Source: Reurters) Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) included separate codes for disabled and transgender people in the census on the order of the Supreme Court. (Source: Reurters)

Pakistan has over 10,000 transgender population, with 64.4 per cent of them living in the country’s largest Punjab province, according to provisional census data. The details of sixth Population and Housing Census were on Friday shared with the top level inter-provincial Council of Common Interests, headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The report shows that the total population of transgender people is 10,418, with 64.4 per cent or 6,709 living in Punjab province. Another 2,527 or 24 per cent are in Sindh while Khyber (KP) Pakhtunkhwa has 913 and Balochistan has 109 transgender people. In the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the population of transgender people is 27 and in Islamabad 133.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) included separate codes for disabled and transgender people in the census on the order of the Supreme Court.

The report shows that 7,651 people in the category lived in urban areas and 2,767 in villages. Pakistan’s population has surged to 207.8 million, a 57 per cent spike since the last census in 1998, according to the census data released yesterday which was conducted by the PBS earlier this year after a gap of nearly two decades.

The results show that 30.5 million people reside in KP, 5 million in Fata, 47.9 million in Sindh, 12.3 million in Balochistan, 2 million in Islamabad, while Punjab — the largest province in terms of population — houses 110 million people.

The survey reveals an acceleration in the population growth rate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas, even as growth in Punjab and Sindh has slowed compared to previous results.

