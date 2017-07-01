Oil tanker catches fire in Pakistan’s Nawabshah

Representational Image Representational Image

An oil tanker caught fire on Saturday after it overturned near Qazi Ahmed town in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The fire brigade arrived soon and managed to control the incident. According to news agency ANI, no casualties have been reported so far. The police said the tanker was carrying thousands of litres of petrol. According to Geo News, the vehicle’s driver and his helper were safe.

Around 120 people were killed in a similar incident on June 25 on a National Highway in Lahore, just a day before Eid. The death toll in the accident was around 192. The patients succumbed to burn injuries at hospitals in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. “The death toll in the oil tanker inferno today rose to 194 as 19 more patients succumbed to their injuries during the last 24 hours,” said an official, adding that the death toll may rise as most of the patients have 60 to 100 per cent burn injuries.

The tanker which caught fire on the National Highway was carrying 50,000 litres of petrol.

