There’s no case against Hafiz Saeed ‘sahab’ in Pakistan, says Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said there is no case registered against 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and so no action can be initiated against the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief.

“There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahab in Pakistan, if there were a case, action would have been taken. Action is taken when there is a case registered [against someone],” Abbasi said in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV.

New Delhi, has time and again, asked Islamabad to take action against Saeed who is claimed to be the mastermind of 26/11 attack in Mumbai in which 166 people were killed.

The US has designated Saeed as a global terrorist and has put a bounty of $10 million on his head. With his name also on the UN terror list, Saeed has also recently petitioned the global body seeking removal of his name since none of the allegations against him – either related to terrorism or otherwise – has been proved in the Pakistani courts.

After his release on November 24, the LeT founder had confirmed that JuD would contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan under the banner of the Milli Muslim League (MML), which is yet to be registered with the Election Commission.

The Pakistan government recently prohibited Saeed’s JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

