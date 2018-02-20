Newly-wed Imran Khan takes break from political activities to spend time with wife Bushra Maneka

Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Maneka and others relatives. (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Twitter) Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Maneka and others relatives. (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Twitter)

A day after tying the knot for the third time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan cancelled his political engagements Monday to spend some time with his new bride Bushra Maneka, The Nation reported. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, married his spiritual faith healer in a simple ceremony in Lahore on Sunday evening.

PTI’s Central Media Department, in a statement said that the newly-wedded couple were in Bani Gala, the palatial residence of Imran Khan on Monday. The announcement also added that Khan has decided to avoid trips abroad for now and would remain in Pakistan. He, however, has resumed his political activities from today and is scheduled to make a one-day visit to Peshawar, the report added.

“Marriage is the combination of two hearts and two souls which join each on this special day of wedding. I wish a very happy and blessed married life to Imran Khan,” PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said while announcing the marriage. The party’s media wing released pictures of the marriage ceremony in which Khan is seen wearing shalwar kameez and black jacket while Bushra Maneka (also known as Pinki Pir) is decked in red suit with woolen shawl.

Khan had started visiting her over a year ago to seek spiritual advice, news agency Press Trust of India reported. “He (Khan) got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some ‘intimacy’ and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month,” a person close to Khan told the agency.

Reports of his marriage had been doing the rounds since January. Last month, he grabbed headlines after he admitted that he had proposed marriage to Maneka. “I would like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah (veil). My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality. I only sent the proposal for marriage after she divorced her husband,” said Khan. Maneka, a member of an influential family in Punjab has five children from her first marriage.

