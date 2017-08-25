Nawaz Sharif’s family challenge ‘disqualification verdict’

Deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Source: AP Photo) Deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Source: AP Photo)

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family today challenged the Supreme Court’s verdict that disqualified him and initiated graft cases against him and his children in the Panama Papers scandal. Sharif stepped down on July 28 after the court disqualified him as premier following a corruption probe. The court had also ordered to initiate cases against Sharif’s children.

His sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar filed a review petition in the Supreme Court through advocate Salman Akram Raja. The petitioners challenged the probe by a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) which was tasked by the Supreme Court to probe the Panama Papers scandal.

Sharif was disqualified on the basis of finding by the JIT that he had not declared his “receivable salary” from a UAE-based company of his son. Petitioners also objected to the decision by the Supreme Court that one its judges would supervise the proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sharif has already challenged the verdict through his counsel Khawaja Haris who filed three review petitions against the court’s ruling.

