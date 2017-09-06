Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan this week

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to return on Friday to Pakistan to face cases against him, days after he went to London to see his ailing wife who underwent a throat cancer surgery. Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case. His wife Kulsoom is contesting on Lahore’s NA-120 seat that fell vacant in the wake of his disqualification.

Last week, Sharif had gone to London to see his wife Begum Kulsoom who had a successful lymphoma (throat cancer) surgery there. Sharif, 67, is likely to return to Pakistan from London on September 8, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) political secretary Senator Asif Karmani.

“On his return, he will not only face cases against him in the accountability court but also launch second-phase of his public contact campaign from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” Karmani told PTI. The news of Sharif’s return came amid rumours that he may not come back as he is facing corruption and money laundering cases. The country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going to file four cases against Sharif and his children.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going to file four cases of corruption and money laundering against Nawaz Sharif, his children – Hasan, Husain and Maryam – son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in an accountability court tomorrow.

The cases are being filed in connection with the investigation of offshore properties of the Sharif family members. The four cases will be related to the Avenfield Properties in London, Azizia Steel Mills, Hill Metal Company and the other companies of the Sharif family, a NAB spokesman said. Sharif will hold a rally in Abbotabad on September 10, to kick off the second phase of mass contact campaign and mobilise the people to support him, the PML-N said.

