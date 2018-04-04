Nawaz Sharif says PML-N will not accept any delay in general elections

Nawaz Sharif said the country managed to attain freedom from the British but is now trapped in martial laws. (Source: AP) Nawaz Sharif said the country managed to attain freedom from the British but is now trapped in martial laws. (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday the country is now trapped in martial laws as he warned that his party will not accept any delay in the general election which is scheduled to be held in July.

Speaking to journalists outside the accountability court in Islamabad, which is hearing graft cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his family, Sharif claimed that a dubious game was being played in the country to which seasoned politicians were privy, The Express Tribune reported.

Terming the recently-elected Senate Chairman from Balochistan Sadiq Sanjrani a man of dubious character, Sharif said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should take notice of such activities.

Sharif said the country managed to attain freedom from the British but is now trapped in martial laws.

“There is no room to delay the general elections, it will not be accepted,” the ruling PML-N Qaid warned.

Lashing out at former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif said, “I do not know the internal workings, but the antics of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson are shameful.”

He also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, saying a politician should have principles and an ideology.

Recalling that Khan had previously termed Zardari a disease and pledged to never shake hands with him, Sharif said, “Ask him, did PTI not stamp on the teer symbol in the Senate elections?”

Referring to his application to visit his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, being rejected, Sharif said doctors in London wanted him to be present for consultations on vital medical decisions related to his wife’s treatment.

“They (judges) did not allow me to visit my wife.”

Meanwhile, head of the Judicial Activism Panel sent a notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Association (PEMRA) to ban talks outside the accountability court.

Advocate Izhar Siddiq sent the notice to PEMRA to put a stop to anti-judiciary marks especially outside the accountability courts, the paper said.

The notice reads that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar step outside the court and pass remarks and comments opposing the courts.

It further said that Sharif and accomplices use this trick to pressurise the judges and to make the trial ‘controversial’.

On the other hand, Maryam today demanded trial proceedings against the Sharifs to be broadcast live.

“Demand: Accountability court proceedings against Nawaz and I should be broadcast live to make the public cognisant of the truth,” Maryam tweeted.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of posh properties in London.

He resigned as prime minister in July last after the Supreme Court disqualified him over undeclared income.

Three cases were registered by the NAB against Sharif, his children and son-in-law in the court on September 8.

Sharif’s family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

The political future of Sharif has been hanging in the balance since his ouster. If convicted, he could be jailed.

