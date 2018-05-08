In more trouble, Nawaz Sharif now faces probe for alleged laundering of $4.9 billion to India

Nawaz Sharif was removed from office following revelations in Panama Papers. (AP photo) (AP photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in more trouble. In a fresh development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of the country has ordered an inquiry against Sharif for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India, reported Geo English on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NAB claimed that the amount was laundered to the Indian Finance Ministry, following which the Indian foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase and Pakistan suffered as a result. The inquiry was ordered by the NAB after it took cognizance of the media reports which claimed that the incident is mentioned in the World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Book 2016.

Sharif and his family are facing three corruption cases in the Accountability Court-I after the NAB filed references against them following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case. The court, which is hearing three cases pertaining to corruption by the Sharif family, said the verdict in all three cases will come together. The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Last month, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, declared Sharif ineligible to hold public office for life, ending the political future of the three-time premier ahead of this year’s general elections. He was disqualified for not being “honest and righteous” as he failed to declare in 2013 a salary he got from the company of his son in the UAE. In February, the apex court also disqualified Sharif as the head of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

