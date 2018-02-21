Nawaz Sharif not eligible to hold post of PML-N party chief

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (file photo/AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (file photo/AP)

The Pakistan Supreme Court dealt another blow to former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif by ruling that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party, the Dawn reported on Wednesday. Sharif was disqualified by the same court last year for his role in the Panama Papers case.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that it is mandatory for a party head to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government.

Justice Nisar, while reading out the verdict, said that a person who is disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution is not eligible to sign on any document needed to nominate someone to the National Assembly or Senate.

The country’s top court delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the Election Act 2017, which was passed with great urgency through the Upper and Lower houses to allow Sharif to resume his post as chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League, PPP and others petitioned the apex court against the controversial Act. Hearing in the case began in January this year.

The judgment comes ahead of the Senate elections which are scheduled to be held on March 3.

