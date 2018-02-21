Nawaz Sharif not eligible to hold post of PML-N party chief

The Pakistan Supreme Court dealt another blow to former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif by ruling that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party, the Dawn reported on Wednesday. Sharif was disqualified by the same court last year for his role in the Panama Papers case.
A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that it is mandatory for a party head to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government.
Justice Nisar, while reading out the verdict, said that a person who is disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution is not eligible to sign on any document needed to nominate someone to the National Assembly or Senate.
The country’s top court delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the Election Act 2017, which was passed with great urgency through the Upper and Lower houses to allow Sharif to resume his post as chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League, PPP and others petitioned the apex court against the controversial Act. Hearing in the case began in January this year.
The judgment comes ahead of the Senate elections which are scheduled to be held on March 3.
- Feb 21, 2018 at 8:10 pmAfter many MILITARY COUPs now PA-KIS have a JUDICIAL COUP. ...................PA-KI Supreme Court had earlier unanimously ruled that Mr SHARIF is not "sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and AMEEN” and so unfit to be PM of PA-KIS under Article 62(1)(F) of PA-KI Consti-tution. “AMEEN” is a person who obeys ALLAH and MUHAMMAD in his actions, utterances as well as beliefs. By that YARDSTICK, most CIVILISED PA-KI MUSLIMS will be UNFIT to be an MP - only JIHADIS can be PA-KI MP. ........... Now SC has Mr SHARIF has been declared UNFIT to LEAD his party too, completing the COUP. ............ Thank GOD, INDIA was PARTI-TIONED in 1947. ELSE this 18 CRORE PA-KI ISLAMIST would have been a source of permanent problem for UNITED INDIA.Reply