Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan’s richest lawmaker, Imran Khan is not far behind

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo)

With the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) releasing details of the parliamentarians’ assets and liabilities on Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emerged as the country’s wealthiest parliamentarian, Pakistani newspaper The Nation reported.

According to the report, Sharif has declared more than Rs 100.4 crore (INR) in assets and liabilities for the financial year 2016. In the report, ECP said that the Pakistani PM’s Jati Umra Raiwind property near Lahore is valued at Rs 24.8 lakh while his Lahore property of Upper Mall is valued at Rs 15.5 crore. Apart from that, Sharif owns Rs 43.4 lakh in cash and the value of birds and pet animals owned by him came to Rs 31 lakh.

In the details revealed, the value of the jewellery owned by Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz was Rs 9.3 lakh. It added that his son Hussain Nawaz had also sent more than Rs 14.5 crore back to him in Pakistan.

The financial statements also revealed the value of assets owned by former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. According to ECP, Imran Khan’s assets were valued in excess of Rs 86.8 crore. Though he did not declare any assets overseas, he did declare the value of his Bani Gala property in Islamabad at Rs 46.5 crore.

The former Pakistan cricketer declared the value of his office at Rs 36.5 lakh and that of another one around his Bani Gala residence at Rs 42.7 lakh. On the other hand, the value of a house in Lahore that he inherited was Rs 18.3 crore. Khan also declared making an investment of over Rs 3 crore.

