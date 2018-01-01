Top News
  • Nawaz Sharif hasn’t cut deal for exile in Saudi Arabia, claims daughter Maryam

Nawaz Sharif hasn’t cut deal for exile in Saudi Arabia, claims daughter Maryam

A spokesperson of Nawaz Sharif also called news report published in national and international press as "speculative" that Sharif was negotiating a deal with Saudi Arabia to avoid facing an accountability court back home.

By: IANS | Islamabad | Published: January 1, 2018 4:24 pm
nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz sharif, panama papers, panama paper investigation, pakistan pm nawaz sharif,panama papers scandal, supreme court of pakistan, nawaz sharif quits “Nawaz Sharif has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits,” the report said.
Related News

Ousted Pakistan Prime Mminister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has rubbished rumours of her fathers self-exile, describing it as a “self-created lie”. In a tweet on Sunday, Maryam stated that exile will be the fate of military dictators and non-democratic characters, not of representatives elected by the people.

A spokesperson of Nawaz Sharif also called news report published in national and international press as “speculative” that Sharif was negotiating a deal with Saudi Arabia to avoid facing an accountability court back home.

The spokesperson said Sharif was visiting Saudi Arabia due to his long-standing relations with the royal family and in his capacity as the head of the ruling party, a press release issued on Sunday said.

“He has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits,” it said.

The spokesperson expressed disappointment and surprise that the story was published “in violation of established norms and ethics” without taking the version of all concerned. He advised media organisations to approach him before filing a story.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 01: Latest News