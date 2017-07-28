Another elected PM sent home but only to see him return with greater force, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam further said that today the party will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018 and then he will be unstoppable.(Image source: Maryam Twitter handle) Maryam further said that today the party will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018 and then he will be unstoppable.(Image source: Maryam Twitter handle)

Post Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stepping down after he was disqualified from holding public office in a unanimous verdict by the Supreme Court on Friday, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is also facing graft charges expressed disapproval and said, “Another elected Prime Minister sent home, but only to see him return with greater force and support and soonest.”

In a series of tweets, Maryam further said that today the party will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018 and then he will be unstoppable.

Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha’Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2017

Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha’Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2017

The prime minister was named in the Panama Papers investigation which showed that Sharif and his family were allegedly involved in money laundering to buy expensive assets in London in the 90’s through offshore companies.

According to a PTI report, it is the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician’s term as premier has been cut short.

The much-awaited SC verdict plunged Pakistan into a political crisis at a time when the country is facing a brittle economy and a surge in militancy. The unanimous verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and read out by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan inside the packed courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court, while a large number of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers celebrated outside.

Sharif was disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be “truthful” and “righteous”. “He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,”Justice Khan said.

The Supreme Court further ordered the National Accountability Court to start a corruption case against Sharif and his sons Hussain, Hassan and his daughter Maryam. It also ordered that the cases against should be registered within six weeks and trial be completed within six months.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd