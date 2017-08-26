Maryam Nawaz begins campaign for Lahore by-poll on behalf of mother

Maryam Nawaz (facebook.com/Maryam-Nawaz-Sharif) Maryam Nawaz (facebook.com/Maryam-Nawaz-Sharif)

Maryam Nawaz, the political heir apparent of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has begun campaigning for the Lahore National Assembly seat by-poll which is being contested by her ailing mother. Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment for throat cancer in London, will contest the September 17 election for the National Assembly seat despite her ailment.

Maryam, 43, is likely to play a key role in campaigning for the election for the NA-120 seat which felt vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers case. Sharif reportedly pitched his wife to make his come back in the prime minister’s house as ‘first gentleman’.

Maryam held meetings with the PML-N workers of the NA-120 and motivated them for running an aggressive campaign to make her mother win the by-poll. Maryam directed the party workers to do door-to-door campaigning and listened to the people’s problems. She said she would also visit the constituency on a regular basis.

“My father is innocent. Nawaz Sharif is betrayed by whom he gave love. Those conspiring against him will be exposed soon,” Maryam said. She asked the workers to pray for the health of her mother.

Maryam has replaced her cousin Hamza Shahbaz in running the campaign of her mother amid reports that Sharif counts much on his daughter than his nephew. Media reports had earlier said that Sharif had “smartly” denied his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, chief minister of Punjab, of becoming premier despite nominating him as his successor.

Sharif is set to leave for London, where his wife is being treat. He has reportedly booked tickets for tonight and August 28. “We have asked Nawaz Sharif to go to London to see Begum Kulsoom in London,” Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters. He, however, denied that Sharif would leave the country under some deal.

“These are rumours as Nawaz Sharif will only go to London to see his wife,” he said. Sharif’s political secretary Senator Dr Asif Karmani said earlier this week that Kulsoom may not be able to participate in election campaign because of her cancer treatment but she would contest the election for sure and win it.

The former first lady, in her mid-60s, is being tipped as next prime minister replacing Shahid Khakan Abbasi after winning September 17 by-poll.

