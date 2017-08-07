Man decapitates wife for not quitting job

The official said quoting the deceased woman’s children that she was asleep when the husband allegedly attacked her with a chopper after locking the room. (Representational) The official said quoting the deceased woman’s children that she was asleep when the husband allegedly attacked her with a chopper after locking the room. (Representational)

A man in Pakistan’s Punjab province has decapitated his 37-year-old wife with a chopper for refusing his demand to quit her job, a media report said on Monday.

Nasreen, a mother of three and a resident of Shamke Bhattian, was found dead on Sunday by her children and neighbours in her house in Manga Mandi, 41 kilometres from Lahore, police said. The forensic experts accompanying the police collected evidence from the crime scene, recorded statements of eyewitnesses and later shifted the body to the city morgue for an autopsy, Dawn news reported.

Initial investigation shows the woman was killed by her husband Afraheem in the name of honour, said Maher Mumtaz, Superintendent of Police Saddar Division. He said the woman worked as a labourer in a factory in Raiwind area, but her husband did not like her job and would ask her to resign. Despite opposition by her husband, Nasreen continued with her job, he added.

The official said quoting the deceased woman’s children that she was asleep when the husband allegedly attacked her with a chopper after locking the room. He said after the suspect left the house, the children with the help of some neighbours opened the room and found the woman lying dead with her head severed, the report said.

The official said the hunt was on to arrest the husband.

