LeT among 64 groups barred from collecting hides on Eid in Pakistan

Pakistan has prohibited the collection of hides of sacrificial animals by 64 groups, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), during the Eid festival to prevent fund-raising by any banned outfit in the country. The Ministry of Interior said that any group collecting hides should get the ‘No Objection Certificate’ by the chief civil administrator of each district where the group was planning to collect hides.

Those banned included 64 outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Balochistan National Liberation Army and others. Warning of consequences for those illegally collecting skins of animals, the ministry said that the culprits would be prosecuted under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The action is being taken under the National Action Plan which prevents fund collection by any banned outfit in Pakistan. Eid al-Azha festival would be observed in Pakistan on September 2 and Muslims offer sacrifice of animals on the occasion.

Since sacrifice is mandatory for each Muslim who can afford, millions of Pakistanis offer sacrifice. Traditionally, the hides are given to charitable institutions, orphanages and seminaries. Militant groups have exploited this to generate fund for terrorism.

