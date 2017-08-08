Lal Masjid cleric moves Islamabad High Court against beauty pageant, says it will ‘Indian-ise’ culture

The Shuhada Foundation moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on Miss Veet Pakistan. (Source: IHC website) The Shuhada Foundation moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on Miss Veet Pakistan. (Source: IHC website)

Arguing that Miss Veet Pakistan goes against the values of Islam and the country, a petition has been moved in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a ban on the beauty paegant, reported The Express Tribune on Tuesday. The petition filed by Shuhada Foundation, which is affiliated to Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, said the programme shouldn’t be aired on TV as it would ‘Indian-ise’ the country’s culture.

“This product [manufactured by the sponsor] aims at and advertises asking women to remove body hair to make themselves more sexually appealing to the opposite gender which is fundamentally shameful and against the injunction of Shariah,” the petition stated according to The Express Tribune .

Auditions for the 2017 edition of Miss Veet Pakistan are currently underway in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Islamabad. The winner of the reality show is awarded a brand ambassador contract worth Rs 10 lakh and two tickets to Thailand.

“It [the pageant] would serve as a launching pad for beauty contests [that are] common in many western countries,” the petitioner and president of the foundation Tariq Asad argued. “Family ties would break and the values of society would deteriorate. If it [the pageant] is allowed to continue, it would degenerate the roots of our society’s culture.”

Aziz was formerly the Lal Masjid khateeb (prayer leader) but was suspended in 2004. His commications and court cases are handled by the Shahuda Foundation.

