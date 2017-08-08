Lahore truck blast kills 1, injures 46; Shahbaz Sharif orders probe

Pakistani police say the blast near parked fruit trucks has wounded ten people, collapsed the roof of a small school building and destroyed a truck in the eastern city of Lahore. (AP Photo) Pakistani police say the blast near parked fruit trucks has wounded ten people, collapsed the roof of a small school building and destroyed a truck in the eastern city of Lahore. (AP Photo)

At least 46 people have been injured in an explosion that occurred in a truck at a parking stand on Outfall Road in Lahore on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported. Earlier reports said that one person had died and four were critically injured. The blast was heard in the radius of four to five kilometres of the site.

The injured have been taken to Services and Mian Munshi hospitals from where 12 of them were discharged after first aid. The other four people have been admitted to the Mayo Hospital.

The initial inquiry suggested that the truck was carrying crates of apricot being transported from Swat to the city, police authorities said. The exact route of the truck from Swat to Lahore has not yet been ascertained.

The police authorities also said that the truck with fruits was loaded with explosives. Out Fall Road is the route that the former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had to take while returning to his hometown for the first time since the Panama Papers verdict on July 28. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the powerful explosion left a 10 to 15 feet crater on the spot.

One of the eyewitness told The Dawn that it was a powerful blast that damaged more than 100 vehicles parked at the stand. Three or four cars parked by the truck were seen flying in the air due to the impact of the blast. He also said that the windowpanes of a nearby building were also shattered while the roof of a school building in the vicinity also collapsed due to the blast

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to investigate and has asked for a report from Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains.

