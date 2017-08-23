Kulsoom Sharif, wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif, diagnosed with throat cancer

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (AP Photo/File) Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (AP Photo/File)

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer according to a source in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The cancer was detected when she was in London last week for a medical checkup.

“Begum Kulsoom has been diagnosed with throat cancer in London. Doctors have said that her cancer is curable,” Sharif’s political secretary Senator Dr Asif Karmani told PTI. Her cancer is in elementary stage and the treatment could take two to three weeks according to news reports. A report in Dawn also suggests that the former first lady is likely to opt for chemotherapy instead of surgery. “Doctors will start her treatment in coming days in London,” Dr Karmani added.

Party sources have, however, ruled out the possibility of Kulsoom not contesting the NA-120 by-election scheduled on September 17. Kulsoom filed her nomination as a PML-N candidate for the by-polls after the seat fell vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court over corruption charges last month. In her absence, her daughter Maryam Nawaz is expected to supervise her election campaign according to Pakistani media reports.

Meawhile, the Lahore High Court Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday rejected all appeals filed by candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), and accepted Kulssom Nawaz’s nomination for the NA-120 election. Petitioners had argued that Kulsoom Nawaz also holds a work permit of UAE like that of her husband on which he was disqualified, but were rejected over lack of evidence.

According to a PML-N leader, Kulsoom had not been well for quite sometimes but Sharif preferred to pitch her on his constituency making her a possible candidate for the prime minister slot. She left for London unexpectedly on August 17 ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Election Commission, where her nomination papers were to be scrutinised. She is expected to stay in London for sometime for her treatment and will join the campaign in the last week.

