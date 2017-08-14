International community must play role in resolution of Kashmir dispute: Pakistan PM Abbasi on Independence Day

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. REUTERS/Caren Firouz Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Pakistan newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said the international community needs to play a role in resolution of Kashmir conflict. In a message to his nation on Independence Day, Abbasi said, “It is incumbent upon international community to play its role in the resolution of regional conflicts, particularly Kashmir dispute.” He further said that the resolution to the conflict should be brought with UN resolution on the subject in mind to ensure “durable peace in the region”.

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring countries, Abbasi said, “Pakistan desires to have positive and constructive relation with all countries of world, especially with its neighbors on basis of sovereign equality.” He further went on to say that peace must be attained in the region to lead a prosperous future. “The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the last fifty years due to the festering conflicts. Until and unless those conflicts are resolved amicably, people of region cannot achieve prosperity and progress,” he said.

Shahid Abbasi, who held the position of Minister of commerce under Yousuf Raza Gillani’s regime, was elected as the prime minister earlier this month, after the disqualification of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in connection with the Panama Papers. Pakistan celebrates Independence Day on August 14, a day before India.

The ousted PM last week said he wants Abbasi to continue as the Prime Minister till the tenure of PML-N government comes to an end. Earlier, Sharif had announced that Abbasi will take over the role until his brother Shehbas Sharif is elected as a member of parliament to become premier. According to PML-N sources, fears of facing problems in Punjab, where Shehbaz is elected as the Chief minister, prompted him to change his mind.

