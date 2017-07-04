Inspired by CID, Pakistani boy kills sister over poor handwriting jibe

The boy allegedly put a scarf around his sister’s neck and allegedly strangled her to death. (For representation only) The boy allegedly put a scarf around his sister’s neck and allegedly strangled her to death. (For representation only)

An 11-year-old boy in Pakistan, who was inspired by a popular Indian television series CID, has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger sister after she teased him for his poor handwriting.

Nine-year-old Eman Tanvir was found strangled at her grandmother’s house in Shalimar area in Lahore, Punjab province, on June 30. The Shalimar police said they have arrested Abdul Rehman for allegedly killing his minor sister four days ago for teasing him for having “poor handwriting”, the Dawn reported. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified killer(s).

Earlier, the police had taken victim’s step-mother Saba into custody for interrogation but later released her. The minor girl was killed by her elder brother over “jealousy”, Civil Lines Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation wing Hasnain Haider said. He said the children had come to spend Eid holidays at their grandmother’s house in Shalimar.

The SP said, in the light of investigation, that the siblings held a handwriting competition when their grandmother was not home. Eman teased her elder brother for having poor handwriting. This annoyed the boy who allegedly put a scarf around his sister’s neck and allegedly strangled her to death, he said.

Haider said the boy later also cut a vein of his arm and also locked the door of the room from inside to conceal his crime. On returning home, the grandmother found the room locked and called neighbours for help. The neighbours broke open the door, finding the girl lying dead and her brother with an injury on his arm, the report said.

Giving a statement to the police, the boy said that he used to watch an Indian drama serial CID from where he had learnt the method of killing someone. CID is an Indian detective television series in which different crime cases are investigated.

