Indian aggression will get befitting response, says Pakistan Army chief

Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday warned that any Indian “aggression” or “misadventure” will always get a most befitting response. He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army chief met local commanders, who briefed him about the ceasefire violations, specially alleged targeting of the civilian population across the LoC and WB, it said. “Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation. Indian aggression or any misadventure shall always get a most befitting response,” Gen Bajwa said.

He directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population. Later, he visited Combined Military Hospital in Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling, the ISPR said in a statement.

