Imran Khan sent me inappropriate text messages: Ex-Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf member Ayesha Gulalai

Former Member of Pakistan's National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai at the press conference on Tuesday.

Former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday alleged that the Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages. Gulalai announced earlier in the day that she is leaving PTI on the grounds that the honour of women is not safe within the party. “We are respectful pashtoons, our dignities aren’t safe in PTI,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control,” she later claimed in a press conference.

“I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran’s Blackberry,” she said, adding that the PTI chairman urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced.” Gulalai alleged that all the messages are there on Khan’s Blackberry and a record of the same can also be retrieved from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. She also challenged Imran Khan to make their blackberry conversation public.

“The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual,” she added.

Gulalai alleged that many other women in the party have also been facing similar situations. She said she felt very safe when she was a member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the party respected its women members. “The honour of our mothers and sisters is not safe in Imran Khan’s hands,” she tweeted.

Gulalai alleged that Khan had used appalling words for the late Benazir Bhutto in a party meeting. She went on to say that he suffers from psychological issues and does not like talented people.

I challenge Imran Khan to public his and my blackberry conversation to prove me wrong, otherwise I stand correct as per IK’s rules. Waiting! — Ayesha Gulalai (@AyeshaGuIaIai) August 1, 2017

PTI’s chief whip in the Pakistan National Assembly, Shireen Mazari, responded to Gulalai’s initial announcement by saying that Gulalai was levelling false allegations against PTI chairman. As per a report in Dawn, Mazari claimed that Gulalai had called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday evening, along with a delegation, demanding he confirm a party ticket for her in the upcoming General Election from the NA-1 constituency. On failing to acquire the ticket, Gulalai had resorted to levelling false allegations against the party and personal attacks against Khan, Mazari alleged.

Gulalai rubbished Mazari’s claims in the press conference, saying the chief whip’s reasoning that she was leaving the party over the matter of a ticket seemed “illogical” and “strange”. She also said that Mazari has “always had issues (…) whenever I have spoken up about foreign policy in the NA. (…) Perhaps she thinks only she retains the right to speak about foreign policy.”

She also claimed she was facing personal attacks from Khan’s supporters. “Now Imran’s defenders have started personal attack on me (a woman) and at the same time defending IK for respecting women. Irony!” she tweeted.

Gulalai’s announcement was met with speculation from Pakistani media that she may be leaving PTI to join Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). She dismissed the rumours by saying she was not joining PML-N.

