Imran Khan denies reports over third marriage, says only proposed

Denying reports in the Pakistan media that he had secretly married a faith healer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former cricketer Imran Khan said he had only proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka.

Khan’s spokesperson, in a statement, noted that it was “regrettable” and “sad” to see a private matter being subject to “erroneous” reporting.

“It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture,” the notification said, adding that it was ‘regrettable’ that story was reported as it involves “a very private lady who is not in public life.”

“This has put an acceptable burden especially on the children of Maneka and Khan who have had to learn of such a private and intimate issue from media,” he said.

“If and when the proposal is accepted by Maneka for the marriage, Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy,” he added.

Khan’s party said it will take legal action against Geo news for its report. “PTI refutes all the speculated news originated and propagated by Jang Group related to @ImranKhanPTI private matter. PTI will take legal action against Geo and Mir Shakeel ur Rehman,” it tweeted.

This would be Khan’s third marriage if she chooses to accept his proposal. He had first tied the knot with Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage was with Reham, then a TV anchor, which continued barely 10 months. Although that marriage was publicly announced on January 8, 2015, there were reports that a nikah had also taken place in early November 2014.

