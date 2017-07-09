Woman stabbed to death by brother for ‘honour’ in Pakistan

More than 1,000 women are killed every year by their relatives on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour. (Representational purpose) More than 1,000 women are killed every year by their relatives on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour. (Representational purpose)

In a latest case of honour killing in Pakistan, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother for “disgracing the family” by marrying a man of her choice in Punjab province. Nazia eloped with the man in Sherakot area against the wishes of her family last month, a senior police officer said. Mohammad Ishaq, the brother of Shazia, lodged a missing complaint accusing the man of kidnapping her but later withdrew it when both the parties reached an agreement and Nazia came back to her house.

On Saturday, Ishaq stabbed Nazia to death for “disgracing the family” by marrying of her choice, the officer said, adding that Nazia’s parents were present in the house but no one came forward to save her life.

After committing the crime, Ishaq fled.

A case of murder was registered against Ishaq and others on the complaint of Nazia’s elder sister.

Killing of women relatives in the name of honour is a menace still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan.

More than 1,000 women are killed every year by their relatives on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour.

In July last year, a 36-year-old woman was shot dead by her brother and his son in Karachi as they suspected her of having an affair with a man, while her husband was working in Saudi Arabia.

In April last year, police arrested a man in Karachi for slitting his teenage sister’s throat and watching her bleed to death after he found her talking to a man on her mobile phone.

The conviction rate in such cases is very low because the complainants, usually the relatives of the victims, withdraw the cases.

