Heatwave warning for Karachi, Sindh in Pakistan

A press release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for the city saying that “hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi” until May 23. (Representational) A press release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for the city saying that “hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi” until May 23. (Representational)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a three-day heatwave warning for Karachi and Sindh. On Sunday, the temperatures soared to 44 degrees Celsius in Karachi and 46 degrees Celsius in other parts of the southern Sindh province, making life difficult for the people, particularly those fasting in the month of Ramazan.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for the city saying that “hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi” until May 23.

“Maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 40-43 degrees Celsius during the period. Sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off and wind from north west is expected to prevail during this period,” the PMD said.

In June, 2015, some 400 people died in Karachi in a heat wave that lasted for three days with maximum temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius while over a 1,000 people were killed in other parts of the country.

The Met Department release also warned that temperatures would remain high in other parts of the province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas etc.

The Sindh government also issued a warning in which it has advised people to avoid unnecessary forays outside their homes in the dry and hot weather and to keep their heads covered in the open.

The warning comes at a time when people have begun the month of fasting from Thursday and have already braved hot weather and frequent power cuts.

The government and other NGOs have already set up special heat stoke camps in the city.

Last month, Nawabshah became the hottest place on earth, April when the temperature crossed 50 degrees Celsius on the last day of the month, breaking its own 2017 record of 49.2°C.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App