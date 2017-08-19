Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakistan

A local leader of hardline Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan. (Representational Image) A local leader of hardline Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan. (Representational Image)

A local leader of hardline Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan’s restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The assailants on a motorcycle fired at Maulana Syed Attaullah Shah as he came out from the mosque after early morning prayer in Dera Ismail Khan city, police said.

The gunmen managed to flee the scene. No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack. A contingent of police reached the scene and started an investigation after collecting evidence from the spot.

