Latest news
  • Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakistan

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakistan

The assailants on a motorcycle fired at Maulana Syed Attaullah Shah as he came out from the mosque after early morning prayer in Dera Ismail Khan city, police said.

By: PTI | Peshawar | Published:August 19, 2017 12:04 pm
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leader killed, JUI-F leader killed, Pakistan news, Indian Express A local leader of hardline Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan. (Representational Image)
Top News

A local leader of hardline Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified gunmen near a mosque in Pakistan’s restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The assailants on a motorcycle fired at Maulana Syed Attaullah Shah as he came out from the mosque after early morning prayer in Dera Ismail Khan city, police said.

The gunmen managed to flee the scene. No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack. A contingent of police reached the scene and started an investigation after collecting evidence from the spot.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News